Raigad: Traditional fishing in trouble due to LED

In the Raigad district, the percentage of fishing in the sea using LEDs is rising every day. As a result, there are fewer fish in the sea, which is bad news for traditional fishing businesses. About 6,000 boats are operating along the 240 kilometres of coastline in the district. Traditional fishing is the main source of income for thousands of fishing families.

Apart from this, employment opportunities have been made available to many businessmen related to fishing. But for a few months now, fishing has increased with LEDs. Due to this, traditional fishermen cannot find fish even if they go to the deep sea.

The LED system is predicted to destroy 40 percent of the fish in the sea, and fishermen are warning of the possibility of starvation. Despite the prohibition on LED fishing, fishing is conducted in contravention of the restrictions. Although the administration is taking action, fishermen claim the situation will be back to normal in a few days.