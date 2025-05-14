Raigad Tragedy: Man Kills Girlfriend After Argument, Then Dies by Suicide

A shocking incident of murder followed by suicide has come to light from the Raigad district. The gruesome event occurred on Tuesday evening (May 13th) at the Rajesh Polyclinic & Nursing Home, owned by Dr. Kalpesh Oswal, in Parli, Sudhagad taluka. The deceased young woman worked at the clinic as a nurse. According to preliminary information, Purnima Anant Desai (resident of Desaipada, Sudhagad taluka) was in a romantic relationship with Shekhar Santosh Dudhane (resident of Dudhanewadi, Sudhagad taluka). It is understood that on the day of the incident, something went wrong between the two, leading to the violent attack.

The accused, Shekhar, allegedly attacked his girlfriend Purnima with a sickle, inflicting multiple blows from her neck down across her entire body, resulting in her immediate death. Following the murder, the accused Shekhar also died by suicide by hanging himself. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene. There, they discovered the young woman's body lying in a pool of blood and the young man's body hanging. Police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. Preliminary police investigations suggest that the murder stemmed from the love affair. The Pali police station is currently investigating the case. This incident has sent shockwaves throughout the Raigad district.