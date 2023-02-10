Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanks PM Modi for two Vande Bharat trains starting today

Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked Prime Minister Modi for two Vande Bharat Trains that are starting today.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today.

Thanks to PM Modi for giving a gift to the residents of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik & devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba & Trimbakeshwar, said the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai-Solapur train, the ninth Vande Bharat train to be launched in the country will connect the country's commercial capital to the City of Textiles and Hutatmas in Maharashtra and ensure faster connectivity to pilgrimage centres such as Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

The 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity to important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra's Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur.