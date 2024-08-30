Railway Ministry Sanctions Final Survey for 100-Km Nashik-Dahanu Line, Reducing Travel Time

The Railway Ministry has approved the final location survey for a new 100-kilometre railway line connecting Nashik and Dahanu via Trimbakeshwar and Vangaon. This new line, which will span across Nashik and Palghar districts, is expected to significantly reduce travel time between these two key locations, according to a Central Railway spokesperson.

"Currently, to reach Dahanu from Nashik, trains travel via Kalyan-Bhiwandi-Vasai on the south side or Dhule-Nandurbar-Surat via the north side. The new link is expected to reduce travel time and distance between the two cities. It will boost tourism and provide rail transportation to devotees desirous of visiting Trimbakeshwar temple for darshan of one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and to Panchavati (where Lord Ram stayed during the exile) in Nashik," a Central Railway release stated.

The new line will also enhance connectivity from the Deccan Plateau to the Vadhvan Port in Dahanu, for which the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, officials reported. According to a spokesperson, the line will link several towns across Nashik and Palghar districts, promoting economic growth and development in the area. For the final location survey of this new railway line, the ministry has allocated Rs. 2.50 crore.

