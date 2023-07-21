Railway Protection Force (RPF) Rescues 408 Children Under "Operation Nanhe Farishte"

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. It is also discharging the responsibility of rescuing children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

The Central Railway's RPF has rescued 408 children. From April to June, all railway stations of the Central Railway, along with railway police and other frontline railway personnel on the platforms, gave priority to this task under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte.’ Out of the 408 children rescued, 318 are boys and 90 are girls. With the assistance of organizations like Childline, these children were reunited with their parents.

Department-wise data from April to June...

The Pune division has rescued 138 children.

The Mumbai division rescued 92 children, including 58 boys and 34 girls.

The Bhusawal division rescued 119 children, including 94 boys and 25 girls.

The Nagpur division has rescued 40 children, including 21 boys and 19 girls.

The Solapur division has rescued 19 children, including seven boys and 12 girls.

The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc are found by trained RPF personnel. These trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.