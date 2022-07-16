Railways announces 60 Ganpati special trains from Mumbai

As soon as Ganeshotsav approaches, workers living in Mumbai begin to gravitate towards the village. As a result, there is a huge stress on the railways and other means of transport during this period. Passengers also face inconvenience due to congestion. To avoid this inconvenience,

Western Railway has decided to run 60 special trains in the wake of Ganeshotsav. These special trains will be running from Mumbai Central and Bandra stations.

There will be 6 rounds between Mumbai Central and Thokur and these rounds will start on 23rd and 24th August. Also, there will be 34 rounds on the route from Mumbai Central to Madgaon. These rounds will also start from 24th August.

On the other hand, there will be trains from Bandra Terminus to Kudal (6 rounds), Udhna to Madgaon (4 rounds) and Ahmedabad to Kudal (6 rounds) and Vishwamitri to Kudal (6 rounds). The reservation of these trains will be opened from July 18. Passengers will be able to get detailed information about these trains on the official railway website of Western Railway.

Meanwhile, due to these special trains being released by the Western Railway, the journey of the passengers going to Konkan for Ganeshotsav this year will be facilitated and the passengers are expressing their satisfaction regarding the decision of the Railways.