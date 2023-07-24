Rain intensifies in Kolhapur, Panchganga river surpasses warning level

The state is witnessing intensified rainfall, leading to floods in various regions. Kolhapur district is also experiencing heavy rains, and the Panchganga River has reached the warning level at 3 am. With the water levels gradually rising towards the danger mark, the administration is on high alert. The civic authorities have initiated a campaign to notify and warn residents in the affected flood-prone areas.

Heavy rainfall is affecting the Kolhapur district, causing the river's water level to rise. Yesterday (July 23) evening, the Panchganga River was approaching the warning level, and by 3 a.m., it reached 39 feet. The district currently has a total of 82 underwater dams.

Roads closed in Kolhapur

Due to the flooding, the Shivaji Bridge-Gangavesh road has been shut down for traffic.

Flood situation continues in Vidarbha

Continuing heavy rains are wreaking havoc in Vidarbha, with flood situations persisting in Chandrapur, Buldhana, and Yavatmal districts. Tragically, the floods have claimed the lives of at least 16 people in the past 10 days, causing severe damage to homes and agricultural lands.

Chandrapur is facing significant disruptions to normal life due to the floods. The rising water level of the Erai River, attributed to the flooding of the Wardha River, is posing a threat. Low-lying and riverside areas of Chandrapur city are now experiencing water ingress, affecting thousands of houses in areas. Many residents are forced to migrate to safer grounds as the water continues to rise.

Continuous rainfall in Sindhudurg

In the last 24 hours, Vaibhavwadi taluka in Sindhudurg district experienced the highest rainfall of 111.3 mm, surpassing the district's average of 80.5 mm. The total rainfall in the district reached 1796.6 mm. Consequently, waterlogging caused traffic disruptions on the Gaganbawada-Kolhapur road, and multiple rivers in the region overflowed. The Kankavli-Kolhapur route was also affected by flooding from the Mandukali Gaganbawada river. Additionally, water from the Tilari inter-state project led to waterlogging in Bhedshi’s lower market.