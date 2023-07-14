Rain lashes Mumbai, waterlogging in many areas; Andheri subway shut

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Friday morning after a week of subdued rainfall. It led to waterlogging at some places and resulted in slowing down of traffic, officials said. As Mumbai continues to bear the brunt of incessant rainfall in the form of water-logging, flooding, and traffic jams, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

Andheri subway has been shut for vehicles due to waterlogging.Mumbai, its eastern and western suburbs received 53.54 mm, 25.06 mm and 26.23 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, a civic official said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, he said. A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport, also known as BEST, said the transport body diverted its buses on around half a dozen routes due to a tree fall incident near Sadhana Vidyalaya at Sion. Since last weekend, the intensity of rainfall had gone down in Mumbai. A mix of sunny and cloudy days were observed over the past few days in the city, which witnessed spells of light to heavy rainfall during this period.

