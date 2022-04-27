Rain with thunder in Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada

The meteorological department has forecast thundershowers in some parts of Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada for the next two days. In Vidarbha, however, the weather will remain dry and heat waves have been warned in rare places. In the last 24 hours, heavy rain lashed at some places in Konkan. Rain with thunder and hail in sparse places in Central Maharashtra.

The climate will be dry in Marathwada and Vidarbha. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperatures in most parts of Konkan-Goa have risen significantly above average. In most parts of Vidarbha and in rare places in Central Maharashtra, the maximum temperature has risen slightly compared to the average.

In the last 24 hours, 35 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba Observatory and 38.5 degrees Celsius in Santacruz. On 27th and 28th April in Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada there is a possibility of rain in some places and thunder and lightning in some places. In Vidarbha, however, the weather will remain dry for the next week, with heat waves expected in rare places.