Rains disrupt life in Satara district, Patan, Mahabaleshwar for migrated people

Life in Patan, Satara, Mahabaleshwar and Jawali talukas has been disrupted due to lack of rain in the western part of Satara district. As a result, 1,100 people from Patan and Mahabaleshwar have been temporarily evacuated for safety. Due to heavy rains, water storage in the dam has started increasing rapidly. On Wednesday morning, the stock in Koyna Dam was at the threshold of 40 TMC.

The monsoon rains have been very active in the district. Therefore, it has been raining heavily for the last 10 days. Heavy rains are falling in Koyna, Navja, Tapola, Kas, Bamnoli, Mahabaleshwar and Pratapgad areas. This has caused stones and mud to flow down the hillside. In some places the roads are crumbling. This has created a problem of communication.

The administration has taken steps considering the risk of a possible accident. As a result, about 1,100 people from Patan and Mahabaleshwar talukas have been temporarily evacuated. The migration has been to nearby schools, temples as well as relatives. Also, the administration is taking measures with information.



Heavy rains are falling in Koyna, Navja and Mahabaleshwar areas in the western part. In the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, Koynanagar received 123 mm, Navja 142 mm and Mahabaleshwar 136 mm of rain.