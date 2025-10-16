Rains, Thunderstorms Return to Thane and Navi Mumbai After Days of Dry Spell; Netizens Share Their Joy

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 16, 2025 18:40 IST2025-10-16T18:39:13+5:302025-10-16T18:40:05+5:30

After several days of dry weather, heavy rain lashed parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening, October 16 bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), had already issued an yellow alert for Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, predicted of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places.

Weather experts said a low-pressure system has developed over the southern tip of India, moving in a northwestward direction, which is expected to bring increased moisture to Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra over the next few days.

Residents across the Mulund-Thane-Powai belt reported intense rain and thundering during the evening hours. People could not stop themselves to share visuals from their area as they cheer with joys as rainfall gave them relief aid heavy wave conditions.

Meteorologists predict that as the system moves closer to the Konkan coast and the Western Ghats, the region will experience frequent rains and thunderstorms throughout the coming week.

