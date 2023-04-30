Rainy spell to continue in Maharashtra until May 5

The state is experiencing a drop in temperature, accompanied by cloudy weather and unexpected rainfall in several locations. According to the latest weather forecast, thunder and lightning will continue in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central Maharashtra (excluding Konkan and Goa) until next Friday (May 5th).

The temperature in all regions of the state, including Vidarbha and Marathwada, has been consistently decreasing.

Several regions in the state witnessed maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C during this month. As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction last week, the state is expected to experience a drop in maximum temperature by 2-4°C. Following this forecast, a reduction in the maximum temperature was observed across all areas in the state.

On Saturday, the city of Sangli, located in central Maharashtra, experienced the highest maximum temperature of 36.1°C. Nanded, a city in Marathwada, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C, while Gondia, located in Vidarbha, experienced a maximum temperature of 36°C. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.7°C on the same day.