Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Attend Family Wedding Together After Setback in Assembly Elections

After the results of the assembly elections, both Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, experienced a major setback, which sparked discussions about the possibility of them reuniting. However, neither party has officially confirmed any political collaboration. Over the past week, Uddhav and Raj have met twice, and while these meetings were for family functions, they have led to speculation that the gap between the two brothers may be narrowing.

Today, Raj Thackeray’s nephew, the son of his sister, got married at Raje Shivaji Vidyalaya in Dadar. Both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray attended the wedding to bless the couple. Uddhav, along with his wife Rashmi, was present at the ceremony, and videos and photos have emerged showing the two leaders standing together and showering blessings on the newlyweds. Interestingly, Raj Thackeray had also attended Rashmi Thackeray’s brother Shridhar Patankar’s son’s wedding just a week ago, though the two brothers did not meet during that event.

The Thackeray brothers, who had criticized each other during the elections, saw disappointing results. Raj Thackeray’s MNS failed to secure any seats, and his son, Amit Thackeray, lost to a candidate from Uddhav’s camp. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which had previously held the position of Chief Minister for two and a half years, was left with just 20 seats in the state assembly. This defeat has fueled calls from both Marathi people and activists of their respective parties for the brothers to reunite.