Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Reunite After 20 Years, Share Stage at Mega ‘Victory’ Rally in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 5, 2025): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray reunited on Saturday after two decades during a joint “mega victory rally” at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. As MNS chief arrived on stage, Uddhav walked up to him and extended his hand. The cousins embraced in front of a cheering crowd and raised their fists in the air to acknowledge supporters. The event was organised to celebrate the Maharashtra government's decision to withdraw its Hindi language policy in primary schools.

Though the Congress party distanced itself from the gathering, several Opposition leaders were present. Among them was Supriya Sule, NCP-Sharad Pawar MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar.

Both Shiv Sena UBT and MNS have always supported the promotion of Marathi language and identity. This political move comes just before the local body elections in the state. It hints at a possible alliance or joint effort between the two parties. While there was no formal announcement of an electoral tie-up, leaders from both sides hinted that further coordination would be discussed in the coming days. The reunion of the Thackeray cousins marks a rare moment of unity between two factions that have often been politically opposed since MNS was formed in 2006.