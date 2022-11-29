Raj Bhavan denies reports of Maha Governor Koshyari considering quitting over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji

Raj Bhavan termed basless the reports of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari considering quitting amid the mounting pressure for his removal over controversial remarks made by him against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The chorus for Koshyari’s removal has become louder with Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress raising the pitch. The reports of the governor considering resignation are baseless, Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

Reacting to it, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the State for not speaking against the governor’s remarks.

Earlier this month, Koshyari stoked a controversy by saying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days”, a remark which was dubbed an “insult” to the 17th Century king and the state by the Opposition.