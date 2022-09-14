Raj Thackeray demands probe into Vedanta-Foxconn deal after Maharashtra loses to Gujarat

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has demanded a probe into how the Vedanta-Foxconn deal went from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The MNS chief said that the priority of the investors was Maharashtra than how the deal went into Gujarat's hands. Thackeray added that "it is serious and not a good sign. We should go beyond politics and look at this issue".

A blame game started in Maharashtra after Vedanta and Taiwanese electronic giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up a ₹1.54 lakh crore semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in Gujarat.Raj Thackeray questioned how the project which was supposed to be set up at Pune escaped Maharashtra. "Maharashtra was the priority state for investors. It is not a good sign that the investment reversed from Maharashtra. We should go beyond politics and look at this issue," he tweeted.

