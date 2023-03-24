Raj Thackeray expresses gratitude to administration for prompt action on unauthorized constructions

During the Gudi Padwa rally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared some shocking information, including a video claiming that an unauthorized dargah was being built in the sea near Mahim. He also alleged unauthorized construction in Kupwad, Sangli, and demanded action from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Following his remarks, the administration took swift action the next day. This is Raj's first response after the incident, and he thanked the Shinde-Fadnavis government while appealing to the Hindu community.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the MNS chief said, “During my speech at the Gudi Padwa rally of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, I presented a video showing unauthorized constructions by Muslim groups in Mumbai and Sangli, including an unauthorized mazaar built in the sea near Mahim and an unauthorized mosque in the Hindu settlement of Kupwad. The administration promptly took action the following day, and I expressed my gratitude and congratulations to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Sangli Municipal Commissioner, district collector, and other administrative officials and staff for their actions.”

"Ongoing encroachments happening in our state that are not just about occupying land, but also attack religious foundations. If we do not address this issue in time, it may lead to more significant problems in the future. Therefore, it is crucial for both the government and the administration to take action and for us as Hindu brothers to be careful and vigilant,” Thackeray added.