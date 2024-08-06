Raj Thackeray Meets Maratha Quota Activists Angry Over His 'Maharashtra Does Not Need Reservations' Statement

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is currently on a tour of Marathwada. During a previous stop in Solapur, he made a statement that Maharashtra does not need reservations, which led to Maratha activists requesting a meeting with him. However, their request was denied. In Dharashiv, Maratha activists entered the hotel where Thackeray was staying to confront him about his comments on reservations. After a heated exchange, Thackeray and the activists had a 10-minute discussion.

"You made a statement today about reservations, but until now, 400 of our brothers have died for this cause. Many, from Annasaheb Patil to others, have had to commit suicide. We are not being instigated by anyone. We know the dire conditions our community lives in. In such a situation, making statements that we are being instigated or that there is no need for reservations is wrong. What will your party do to support our demand for reservations? What is your current stance on the issue?" the activists asked Thackeray.

Thackeray responded, "Let me tell you something. When Manoj Jarange Patil went on a hunger strike, I visited him and told him that the demand he is making will not be fulfilled. These people will not let it happen. They just want to provoke you to create conflict and gain votes. They don't care what happens to you afterward. If this state comes under my control, no one in Maharashtra will need reservations. The money should be spent on our Marathi children, our farmers, not on unnecessary things. Why are bridges being built? For whom? Who is increasing the population in Maharashtra?"

"The money that should be spent on Maharashtra and you is being spent in just four cities due to the growing urban population. There are no jobs in cities, and our people don't know where the jobs are. Jobs are advertised in UP and Bihar, not here. After the Assembly elections, you will understand everything. Jarange Patil will also realize it. Maharashtra does not need reservations. Maharashtra is a progressive state, offering unmatched opportunities in education and employment. That’s why people from other states come here. They use you and then serve their own interests. Be wary of them," Thackeray said.

Speaking to the press, Maratha activists said, "Raj Thackeray has promised to clarify his stance on Maratha reservations after meeting with Jarange. Therefore, we are temporarily suspending our agitation. We will decide our next steps based on Thackeray’s future position."

MNS supporters have shared photos of two activists on social media, claiming the protest is politically motivated. However, the activists clarified, "We are not affiliated with any party."