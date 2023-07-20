Raj Thackeray questions administration's preparedness after landslide tragedy

A tragic landslide struck the houses of Irshalwadi in Raigad district, resulting in the loss of at least 12 lives. Rescue efforts have been underway for several hours, and 103 people have been successfully evacuated. Upon receiving the report of the landslide, NDRF teams swiftly rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue operations. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally confirmed the death toll of 12 individuals in this unfortunate accident.

Meanwhile, several political leaders have responded to the tragedy, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. He expressed profound sorrow over the landslide incident in Irshalwadi village, Raigad. Raj Thackeray urged Maharashtra residents to come forward and extend their support to the affected individuals and the families of the victims. Furthermore, Raj Thackeray raised questions about the administration's efficiency in handling such situations.

रायगड जिल्ह्यातील, खालापूर तालुक्यातील इर्शाळवाडी येथे गावावर दरड कोसळल्याची घटना अतिशय दुःखद आहे. युद्धपातळीवर बचावकार्य सुरु आहे असं सांगण्यात येत आहे. ह्यातून लोकं सुखरूप बाहेर पडावीत इतकी इच्छा. जे जखमी आहेत त्यांच्यावर योग्य उपचार सुरु आहेत ना आणि त्यांच्या नातेवाईकांना… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) July 20, 2023

Raj Thackeray expressed his grief in a tweet about the unfortunate landslide incident in Irshalwadi village, Khalapur taluka, Raigad district. He emphasized the urgency of the ongoing rescue operations and his sincere desire for the safe evacuation of all affected individuals. Raj Thackeray urged his Maharashtra sainiks to ensure that the injured receive adequate medical attention and that necessary support is provided to their victim’s family during this challenging time.

"I didn't want to say this immediately when incidents like this occur. But let me state, where can landslides happen? If the district administration can't figure this out, then what kind of administration is it? Anyway, I'll discuss this in detail later, but for now, my priority is for everyone to stay safe," the MNS chief tweeted in Marathi.