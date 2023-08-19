Raj Thackeray slams media and ruling parties

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray criticised the media and BJP in a Pimpri Chinchwad press conference. Without naming the BJP, Thackeray said the ruling party loses, but the opposition doesn't win.

Thackeray said, "I don't think press conferences should be held in rural Maharashtra because they have no questions. What does this think right now? What does he think? That's what's going on. That's what's going on on the news channels. There are a lot of journalists who do a great job. But the language of politics has slipped. Many leaders in politics are speaking out loud because you show them."

Raj Thackeray added, "Media, you should be cautious. Everyone has their time. No one holds the immortal belt of power. The day power comes into their hands, it starts to slip away. It's up to you how much you want to sustain it. The opposition never wins, the ruling party loses," he said.

“The rallies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bal Thackeray used to attract a large crowd. However, they didn't translate into votes. Gradually, as times change, the crowd's presence transforms into votes.” He added.