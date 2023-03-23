Raj Thackeray takes a dig at Eknath Shinde says, CM looting Maharashtra and helping Gujarat

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has advised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to focus on farmers' issue, employment and other important tasks rather than doing rallies where Uddhav Thackeray is already doing. Thackeray alleged that Shinde is cosying up too much to the Centre and snatching jobs from the state.

Continuing further he said, Our Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to loot from Surat and get it to Maharashtra... Eknath Shinde is looting from Maharashtra and took them to Surat. I want to tell Eknath Shinde...work for the people of Maharashtra...don't follow Uddhav Thackeray. Continuing its attack on Shinde, Raj Thackeray questioned why 1,700 crores were spent on the beautification drive in Mumbai. Later, attacking Shiv Sena (faction) leader Uddhav Thackeray, MNS leader said Uddhav and his people always conspired to remove good leaders from the party and now the end result is this. Ali Baba and his 40 people left the Shiv Sena...I won't call them chor because they are not thieves."