Raj Thackeray: "The issue of noise in mosques should be stopped forever"

MNS president Raj Thackeray has decided to take an aggressive stance on the issue of loudpeakers in the mosque. For this, after the meetings, now Raj Thackeray has written a letter directly to the people of the state. In it, he has made three suggestions to the people of the state. Also, as an intelligent citizen, if we follow these instructions, we will be able to solve this problem forever, said Raj Thackeray.

What are Raj Thackeray's three suggestions?

1. Wherever the rules of sound are not being followed, you should conduct a signature campaign and inform the local police.

2. If you are disturbed by the sound of loudspeakers, you can dial 100 from your mobile and report to the police from home.

3. Save the name and mobile number of the MNS worker who came to your house with this letter of mine in your mobile. In any crisis, this MNS worker of mine will come running to help you.