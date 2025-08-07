Raj Thackeray to Attend INDIA Bloc Meeting, Likely to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi? Uddhav Thackeray Responds

A major development since the Thackeray brothers came together over the Marathi language issue and Maharashtra pride. After this, buzz in political circles that both Shiv Sena UBT and MNS will fight the upcoming local body polls in the state in alliance. However, the question here raises whether Raj Thackeray will join the Congress-led INDIA bloc in Maharashtra? Despite differences in political ideology.

When asked if MNS chief Raj Thackeray would also attend the INDIA alliance meeting and meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray said that both brothers are capable, and we will do whatever we have to do. There is no need for any third person."

Congress leader and LoP in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, scheduled an INDIA alliance meeting on August 7 at his residence in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the Bihar voter list revision, recent violence in Jammu and Kashmir, and a wave of criticism aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut had said that Uddhav Thackeray would attend the meeting and remain in Delhi until August 8. Raut said one of the primary topics of the meeting would be countering what he alleged were Prime Minister Modi’s repeated “lies,” including claims made during recent public speeches and interviews.

Uddhav Thackeray has arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, August 6 and will stay until August 8. Apart from attending the INDIA bloc meeting, he will also inaugurate Shiv Sena (UBT)'s new office in the Parliament premises and hold meetings with key opposition leaders.