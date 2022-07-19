Raj Thackeray to hold party meeting ahead of Municipal Elections

MNS has been active since the political events happening in the state. MNS is planning strategy for Mumbai municipal elections. A meeting of MNS office bearers in North East Mumbai will be held today. Raj Thackeray will guide the office bearers in the meeting. Raj Thackeray had rested after the surgery as per the doctor's advice. But now his health is improving and he has started meeting with the office bearers of the party. Raj Thackeray will also talk about the ward structure and interested candidates.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirtha residence. About 2 hours of personal discussion was held between these two prominent leaders. Although it was said to be a goodwill visit, there was a discussion between Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis regarding the political developments in the state. After this discussion, the discussion about MNS-BJP coming together again arose.

After the meeting of two leaders Bala Nandgaonkar said that "we are not concerned with being included in the government. We did not demand anything like that. But it is not known if there was a discussion between the two. In politics, a person changes according to the situation. What will be the situation in the future has to be seen what the two friends decide about each other's party, roles. The MNS-BJP alliance remains unanswered. Currently, there are no elections so cannot comment. MNS took the role of helping the BJP. Now what to do in return will be the policy of his party. Raj Thackeray does not take decisions for any compensation. Now MNS has a positive atmosphere. People are distrusting all parties."