Raj Thackeray to meet CM Eknath Shinde to discuss toll hike issue

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will meet CM Eknath Shinde to discuss the toll booth controversy.Hitting out at the current and previous governments, Thackeray asserted that none of them had been able to fulfill their promises of making Maharashtra toll-free. He alleged that toll booths served as a source of income for many politicians. Thackeray said, “They get some share from the money collected at toll booths every day, every week and every month. Hence, toll booths will never be closed down, and you will also never get good roads.”

He also raised concerns about the handling of funds collected at toll booths and questioned why the same companies repeatedly secured contracts for toll collection.Thackeray on Sunday said he would meet chief minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the toll hike issue that his party workers have been protesting against the toll hike issue.