Raj Thackeray to remain absent from all-party meeting called to resolve loudspeaker dispute

While the political atmosphere in the state is heated over the issue of loudspeaker, the Thackeray government has convened an all-party meeting on this issue at the Sahyadri Guest House today. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Maharashtra government has already made some rules regarding loudspeakers. But the controversy is not over. MNS president Raj Thackeray has given a deadline of May 3 to the state government on the issue of loudspeaker in mosques. Raj Thackeray has challenged to play Hanuman Chalisa by putting double loudspeakers in front of the mosques if the loudspeakers on the mosques are not removed.

However, MNS chief Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting to resolve the loudspeaker dispute, said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai will attend the meeting called by the Maharashtra government.

As per the information received, Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition from BJP will be present at today's meeting. It is learned that leaders of some other parties will also be present.

It is being said that after the all-party meeting, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will give information regarding the meeting to the media. It will be important to see if the issue of loudspeakers is resolved in this meeting.

