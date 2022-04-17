Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on 5th June

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has announced a tour of Ayodhya. On June 5, Raj Thackeray will leave for Ayodhya with his party leaders. He made this announcement at a press conference in Pune. A few days ago, it was announced that Shiv Sena leader and state environment minister Aditya Thackeray would visit Ayodhya. After that now Raj Thackeray has announced his Ayodhya tour.

Raj Thackeray is currently on a tour of Pune. Maha Aarti was performed by him on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. After that Raj Thackeray held a press conference today. In this press conference, he commented on the issue of loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray said that the issue of loudspeakers is not religious but social. A Muslim journalist told Bala Nandgaonkar that when his baby was young, he suffered from problems due to loudspeakers. He himself went to the mosque and asked to turn off the loudspeakers. He said that not only Hindus but also Muslims are suffering from the sound of loudspeakers.

We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we'll also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I'll see what to do, said Raj Thackeray.