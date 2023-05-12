Raj Thackeray to visit Nashik amidst anticipation of upcoming municipal elections

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Nashik next week amid speculation that municipal elections will be held soon and amidst political tensions in the state. Thackeray's visit is slated for May 18th to May 20th, during which he will conduct an organizational review in preparation for the anticipated municipal elections.

Thackeray previously held power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation from 2012 to 2017 and is returning to the city to re-establish his party's presence in the district. Three MLAs were elected from Nashik in 2009, and Thackeray hopes to lead the MNS to victory once again.

Despite obstacles to the power struggle in the state, the government's recent decision has fueled speculation that the elections will take place soon.