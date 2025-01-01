Raj Thackeray Urges Maharashtra to Overcome Grievances and Work for Change in 2025 In His New Year Address

World welcomed the New Year with hope for peace and positive sentiments, as greetings were exchanged nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders extended their New Year wishes to the citizens. Raj Thackeray, the MNS President, also sent a special message to the people of Maharashtra, addressing the difficulties faced by Marathi speakers following the assembly election results. He urged MNS workers and leaders to take action.

"Happy New Year to everyone! This year is important since we mark the end of 25 years in this century. Our party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has gone through many highs and lows over these 25 years, teaching us valuable lessons. However, the Marathi community in Mumbai continues to feel insecure, often seeing job opportunities go to individuals from other states. While unemployment affects everyone regardless of caste, conflicts over caste are stirred up. Inflation impacts everyone, from farmers to laborers. Although people remember the MNS during tough times, they frequently forget us come election day. We must advocate for change," said Raj Thackeray.

"After the assembly election results on November 23, 2024, I engaged in public programs but chose not to comment on politics. I am reflecting on the situation and will share my thoughts soon. However, I urge the people of Maharashtra to let go of their grievances. Following the election results, there has been increased pressure on Marathi individuals, which MNS has responded to. It has become evident that Marathi individuals are often used just for votes, while issues such as violence against women and conflicts within Marathi-speaking communities are escalating, worsened by inflation," he added.

"In light of this, the people of Maharashtra need to put aside their regrets. We are not acting with future elections in mind; we must take action now. As I previously stated, I will defend myself as a Marathi if attacked and as a Hindu if threatened. To address violence against women, we should establish a contact room in the party office. We must follow up on unregistered complaints and take direct action against those at fault if needed," urged Raj Thackeray.

"We need to help those struggling with inflation. Report any hoarding to the appropriate authorities and work on connecting farmers directly with consumers. In summary, reopen your branches and offices to the public. While we plan to use social media to promote our initiatives, be careful not to let it dominate your actions. I will provide more detailed guidance soon. Until then, best wishes for the New Year and for new beginnings!" Raj Thackeray concluded.