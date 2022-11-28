Raj Thackeray urges MNS party workers to gear up for BMC elections

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray asked MNS activists to start preparing for the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body. I will make sure I deliver the civic body to you,” he said but kept mum on prospects of any alliance.

Mumbai is known as the richest municipal corporation in the country. Also, the entire country is paying attention to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Meanwhile, the election of Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be announced in the coming period. A split in the Shiv Sena led to a coup d'état before these elections and the political picture has changed in moments. Therefore, the ruling party and the opposition will enter the election arena with strong preparation to gain power in the Mumbai Municipality.

Raj Thackeray asked the Congress and BJP to stop maligning national icons like V D Savarkar and Jawaharlal Nehru and instead focus on important issues facing the country.

Does Rahul Gandhi have the stature to talk ill about Savarkar who was sentenced to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment? There is something called strategy to come out of prison. How can it be termed as surrender or mercy? he asked.