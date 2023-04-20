Raj Thackeray's meeting with CM Shinde sparks political discussion in state

There's currently a lot happening in Maharashtra politics. Recently, there was a lot of talk surrounding the Leader of the Opposition, Ajit Pawar, for a few days. Despite his clarification to the media, different claims are being made by the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

While discussions are ongoing, some important developments are happening at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai today. MNS Chief, Raj Thackeray, along with MNS MLAs Raju Patil, Sandeep Deshpande, and Gajanan Kale, have arrived at the guest house, leading to various discussions.

According to recent reports, Raj Thackeray has met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss several issues. One of the topics they discussed was the BDD chawls. They also talked about the impact of unseasonal rains on farmers and the housing situation for around 8000 Marathi families. Raj Thackeray has raised these concerns with the Chief Minister and is seeking their attention and assistance in resolving these issues.