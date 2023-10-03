Raj Thackeray's party workers thrash Bihar, UP hawkers in Mumbai

Workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) thrashed around 3-4 street hawkers reportedly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh at the Kalyan skywalk in Mumbai. An altercation broke out between a young boy from Vasind and hawkers as the items he bought were found to be faulty, and he sought to return them.

However, the hawkers reportedly refused to accept the return and made derogatory comments, stating, "You Marathi people always behave like this".The hawkers even assaulted the boy.Later, the boy complained about the same to some MNS workers, who arrived at the spot and physically assaulted the hawkers