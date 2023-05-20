Raj Thackeray's statements fuel discussions on Trimbakeshwar temple incident

The Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik has recently been in the spotlight. There is a stipulation that only Hindus are permitted to enter this temple. However, on the night of May 13, a group of young individuals attempted to forcefully enter the temple through the north gate.

Following this incident, the tension escalated further. MNS President Raj Thackeray addressed the media for the first time regarding this matter during his visit to Nashik. He expressed that if a particular practice has been observed for several years, there is no justification for halting it. Thackeray highlighted the presence of numerous temples and mosques in Maharashtra where Hindus and Muslims coexist peacefully.

Raj Thackeray said, that the constable from Mahim police station presents a chadar (sheet) on Urus in Mahim. Raj Thackeray raised questions, asking whether a religion is so fragile that it becomes corrupted if a person of another faith enters the temple. Continuing his statement, he mentioned that he has also visited many Dargahs and emphasized that the decision regarding the Trimbakeshwar temple should be made by the villagers. This is the response given by Raj Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken decisive action by directing the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a high-ranking officer with the rank of Additional Director General of Police. The objective of this committee is to meticulously investigate the Trimbakeshwar case.