Raj Thackeray's Warning On Hindi Row: "Reject Forced Languages or Face Consequences"

Maharashtra’s language politics have heated up as the state government announced the introduction of Hindi as the third language in English and Marathi medium schools from classes 1 to 5, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The decision has triggered sharp criticism, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray emerging as a vocal opponent of what he calls a forced imposition of Hindi that threatens Marathi identity.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MNS chief Raj Thackeray strongly opposed the forced imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, emphasizing Marathi identity and respect. He warned of action if Hindi is imposed, criticized unequal language policies across states, and urged political unity to protect… pic.twitter.com/Iy0XV7SzQF — IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2025

Raj Thackeray condemned the move, emphasizing the importance of respecting Marathi language and culture. He warned that any attempt to impose Hindi on students would be met with strong resistance. “Marathi is our identity, and we will not tolerate any language being forced upon our children,” Thackeray said, urging school principals across the state to stand firm against this “unwanted imposition.”

He also criticized the government for its unequal language policies, pointing out how states like Maharashtra have been pressured to accept Hindi while other states protect their own languages. Thackeray called for political unity among Marathi leaders and citizens to safeguard the rights of the Marathi language and culture.

The government’s order allows schools to opt out of teaching Hindi if at least 20 students per grade prefer another language, but critics dismiss this as a mere token option. Deepak Pawar of the Marathi Bhasha Abhyas Kendra described it as a “backdoor imposition of Hindi” and a betrayal of Maharashtra’s linguistic heritage. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal echoed these sentiments, accusing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of betraying the Marathi people.