Rajesh Kshirsagar undergoes angioplasty surgery at midnight

Kolhapur: Executive Chairman of State Planning Board Rajesh Kshirsagar underwent angioplasty surgery. He underwent surgery at a private hospital in Kolhapur. Kshirsagar was feeling the extra stress of the meetings and work that had been going on for the last three or four days to make the visit of Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut a success.

Yesterday, at midnight on Thursday, his chest began to ache. He was rushed to a hospital. He was then given an angiography examination. It was diagnosed with a head blockage. Therefore, immediate angioplasty surgery was performed.



At present his condition is stable. Shiv Sena chief and state chief minister Uddhavji Thackeray himself contacted Kshirsagar and inquired about his condition. Shiv Sena Secretary Milind Narvekar, Shiv Sena Secretary MP Vinayak Raut, Transport Minister Amdar Divakar Rawate also contacted him and inquired about his condition.