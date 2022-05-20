Raju Hirani steps in as lead creative mentor for ideas bank named 'The Sourrce'

Mumbai, May 20 Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani has stepped in as chief creative mentor at 'The Sourrce', an industry-first story library committed to harnessing original storytelling from India.

Launched by Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary launch, The Sourrce aims to put a structure to the process of harvesting ideas and concepts for story and screenplay development.

It has set up a network of story scouts across India, spanning as many as 21 states. Scouts from Kashmir, North East, the Hindi heartland, Punjab, Bengal, Maharashtra and southern states send stories and ideas to the 'The Sourrce's development team in Mumbai on a daily basis.

Filmmaker and chief creative mentor Rajkumar Hirani said, "This is a very powerful idea and something that our industry needs. The content pipeline has just exploded and as an industry we need more and more ideas. 'The Sourrce' puts a structure to the process of finding creative ideas. While I wouldn't be involved in the day to day functioning of the company I would be mentoring and guiding the creative team."

From true horror stories to folk tales, to rare human achievement stories and rich mythology, the development team at 'The Sourrce' is processing an array of interesting story inputs from across the country.

'The Sourrce' also has dedicated teams to tap into unexplored narratives in the medical, legal and business world.

Additionally, the collaboration with Ormax Media will offer insights and audience feedback to the development team by curating an appeal score to every story before it makes it to the library.

Says Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media, "At Ormax Media, we have been testing scripts for films and series extensively over the last decade. But the association with The Sourrce is particularly special because it gives us an opportunity to contribute in the development process right from the onset, from the insight or the idea, to the story and then the screenplay.

"In a rapidly-evolving industry, the importance of audience insights cannot be undermined, and I'm glad that the leadership team at The Sourrce is committed to using audience inputs in their pursuit to develop great content for the Indian theatrical and streaming market."

'The Sourrce' will offer an industry-wide subscription for access to its library and will also curate stories specific to development briefs.

