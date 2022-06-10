Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP MLA Mukta Tilak battling cancer reached Vidhan Bhavan by ambulance for voting

BJP MLA from Pune Mukta Tilak is battling cancer. Mukta Tilak has reached the Vidhan Bhavan by ambulance to cast her vote despite facing serious illness. She was airlifted from Pune to Mumbai early in the morning. Not a single vote should be wasted in the Rajya Sabha elections, so the BJP seems to be making strenuous efforts.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections has started at 9 am today. So far (till 10.30 am)50% of polling has been completed. 143 MLAs have exercised their right to vote. Shiv Sena and BJP are in a tug of war for the sixth position. Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar and BJP candidate Dhananjay Mahadik are in a tug of war. Therefore, Mahavikas Aghadi and Opposition BJP have fielded strongly.

On the backdrop of Rajya Sabha elections, BJP had kept all its MLAs in 'Hotel Taj'. However, MLA Jagtap and MLA Tilak were not in the hotel due to illness. BJP planned to bring it in the legislature in the morning on polling day. Accordingly, Tilak and MLA Jagtap were brought into the legislature around 10.30 am. Mukta Tilak was brought to the legislature on a stretcher. She was accompanied by MLA Girish Mahajan.