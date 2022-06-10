Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh dropped out of polls

NCP MLA Nawab Malik, who is trying to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, has been denied the opportunity. NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are currently in jail on charges of financial misconduct. The two had also filed a petition in the court seeking permission to vote. However, due to legal issues, both are unlikely to be allowed to vote in the Rajya Sabha.

Nawab Malik had approached the High Court through his lawyers on Friday morning. However, the court had directed him to amend the petition and go to the appropriate court. Accordingly, his application came up for hearing in the special PMLA court in the afternoon. But due to lunch time, Justice Bharti Dangre rose from the bench. After half past one in the afternoon, the picture became clear. As there was not enough time left and voting period was till 4 pm, the advocates took a stand not to go before Justice Bharti Dangre again and request for an urgent hearing.

Anil Deshmukh's petition was not heard in the High Court. Deshmukh's lawyers did not make any effort for an urgent hearing as the hearing could not be held before Justice Prakash Naik and Justice Bharti Dangre. It has become clear that Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh will not be able to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections as the efforts of the High Court have also failed.

Deshmukh and Malik had the right to vote. But now they can't vote. It will be important to see what will happen to Sanjay Pawar, the fourth candidate of MVA. MVA is confident that Pawar will win due to the extra votes of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the support of independents and smaller parties.