Rajya Sabha Election: Crisis in front of Sambhaji Raje, to join Shiv Sena decision to be taken today

On the one hand, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's insistence on Sambhaji Raje's entry into Shiv Sena and on the other hand, Sambhaji Raje's readiness to become a candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi, the decision is likely to be taken today. However, sources said late last night that Sambhaji Raje is only insisting on the Mahavikas Aghadi sponsored candidature.

Chief Minister Thackeray has invited Sambhaji Raje to Matoshri on Monday afternoon. Thackeray has made it a condition for Sambhaji Raje to go to Rajya Sabha. But on the issue of Hindutva, there was pressure on him to stay away from BJP and how to go back to Shiv Sena, is a big question for Sambhaji Raje. In order to preserve the position he got as a descendant of Shahu Maharaj, he wants to maintain the image that we are all-party. Therefore, he is not ready to join Shiv Sena.

Sambhaji Raje's father Shahu Maharaj was not interested in his son getting MP from BJP quota with the support of BJP. He had made a public comment on this at a recent function at Bhavani Mandap in Kolhapur. Against this backdrop, the entry of Shiv Sena has stood in front of Sambhaji Raje as a crisis of religion. Therefore, it was said that he was not ready to enter Shiv Sena under any circumstances.

If Thackeray sticks to Sambhaji Raje's Shiv Sena entry and Sambhaji Raje sticks to Mahavikas Aghadi sponsored candidature, then again the role of senior leader Sharad Pawar will be important. All eyes are on the solution. From this, it is believed that Pawar will bring a consensus on the name of Sambhaji Raje as the Mahavikas Aghadi sponsored candidate.