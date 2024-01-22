Ram Mandir: Communal Clash Erupts at Panvel as Celebration Turns Violent, Later Confirmed as False

In Panvel railway station, Navi Mumbai, individuals observing January 22 with Bhagwa flags, emblematic of their Hindu faith, encountered an assault by a group promoting peaceful coexistence. The opposing group chanted slogans of universal peace, notably Naraye Taqbeer. This incident brings attention to the recent violence at Panvel Station, underscoring the conflict between celebratory expressions and calls for harmony. However, it is later clarified that these reports are deemed false.

Today marks the auspicious occasion when the newly-built Ram Mandir will be consecrated in a momentous ceremony. To set the stage for this monumental event, artists have graced the surroundings with vibrant folk dances, adding a cultural flourish to the festivities ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22. The seven-day rituals for the ceremony began a week earlier on January 16 and will conclude with the pran pratishtha event.

