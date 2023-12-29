Ram Temple Inauguration BJP Event, Not National One, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut remarked that the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 should be considered a BJP event rather than a national one. This statement came in response to a question about whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would be participating in the idol consecration ceremony slated for that day.

Thackeray will definitely go but only after the BJP's event gets over. Why should one go to a BJP event? It is not a national event. The BJP is holding rallies and campaigning a lot for this function but where is the purity in it, Raut said.

Sanjay Raut asserted that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decides to launch a campaign, it mobilizes its complete machinery and party workers, leaving no room for error. He added that this approach is consistently applied by the ruling party across the country.

The BJP wants the country to forget about unemployment, inflation and issues concerning Manipur, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged. Shiv Sena workers shed their blood for this temple. Thousands of Sainiks were part of kar seva. (Party founder) Balasaheb Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with workers," Raut said underlining his party's strong connection to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.



