Ramdas Kadam slams Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray over political situation

Mumbai - Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam has finally submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. There was talk that Ramdas Kadam was upset for the past several days. In it, after Eknath Shinde's rebellion, there was a vertical split in the Shiv Sena. Ramdas Kadam's lifelong MLA Yogesh Kadam openly joined the Shinde faction. After that, the resignation of Ramdas Kadam has come as a shock to Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray. After this, now Ramdas Kadam has expressed his feelings.

"I worked for 52 years but I never dreamed that the time would come for me to resign as a leader. I never thought that the evening of my life would be dark," Ramdas Kadam said. This time he has also targeted Sharad Pawar he said "Sharad Pawar made a plot, broke the party. I am very upset. I am not satisfied, I am not happy that I have resigned. Why does a leader who has fought for 52 years resign? We have to think about it. It is sad and painful. I sincerely folded my hands and told him not to sit with the nationalists."

"Balasaheb increased Hindutva. This is not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar conspired, Uddhav Thackeray is naive. He did not understand Pawar's conspiracy. Sharad Pawar broke the party. If Uddhav Saheb had taken note, 51 MLAs including Eknath Shinde would not have come to this time. Rather than expelling how many people, first see who is around you... Who is calling bull, who is calling a dog? Then the MLA got angry... I was Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Ramdas Kadam has also said that we spoke we tried but we didn't succeed. Marathi man should live. Shiv Sena should live. Why does a bitter soldier like us go? This should be seen." He said