Ramdas Kadam targets Aaditya Thackeray over political situation

Former Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday targeted the party, he said "How many people are you going to evict? Instead of ousting others, see if there are Shiv Sainiks or Pawar's people around you. MLAs were abused, aggressive language was used."

Ramdas Kadam said that "efforts were made to get 100 NCP MLAs elected by eliminating Shiv Sena MLAs. If 51 MLAs had not taken this step, even 10 Shiv Sena MLAs would not have been elected in the next election. Ajit Pawar looted the treasury of Maharashtra for NCP. Uddhav Thackeray was deceived due to lack of administrative experience. Why do you want Sharad Pawar even though the party is splitting? Whose stubbornness is this? Recognize the traitors on your side. Dishonesty is not in our blood." He said that "we want to save Shiv Sena."



"I have to say Aditya Saheb with this regret that I have to say Aditya Saheb. My age is 70. Because he is Thackeray. Mothers are. Aditya Thackeray should have exercised restraint. The MLAs who have gone have contributed to the party. Uddhav Thackeray did not give the man was great in achievements. People also contribute to the party" he said.



"Also, Aditya Thackeray used to come and sit in my cabin for a year and a half when I was the Environment Minister. I said brother, call these officers, call the secretary, arrange a meeting. Official meetings cannot be held in the Ministry by seating outsiders. Still I held meetings as Uddhav Thackeray's Chiranjeev. Plastic ban was done by me and credit goes to Aditya. I did not know that those who call uncle uncle are going to sit with my account" Ramdas Kadam slammed Aditya Thackeray.