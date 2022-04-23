Rana couple retreats today, will go tomorrow to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshri

Since MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana decided to go to Matoshri and recite Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Sainiks have also started preparations. The Rana couple had made it clear at a press conference on Friday that they would go to Matoshri at 9 am and recite Hanuman Chalisa. After that, Shiv Sainiks got angry and have been crowding outside the residence of Rana family at Khar since this morning. Shiv Sainiks have become aggressive and loud sloganeering is also going on. After that, it is understood that the Rana couple will not go to CM's house today.

Shiv Sainiks gathered outside Matoshri and outside the Rana couple's house. There is a heavy police presence outside Matoshri. If you have the courage now, come and show it, Shiv Sainiks are ready, a banner flashed in front of Matoshri and Shiv Sena made a strong show of strength. The police did not allow the Rana couple to leave the house. After all this confusion, the Rana couple withdrew today and it is understood that they will go to Matoshri tomorrow.

Yuva Sena general secretary Varun Sardesai while talking to media has confirmed this. Rana couple had earlier said that they would visit Matoshri. After that, they could not even leave the house today. Now, it is understood that they have announced that they will come to Matoshri tomorrow, said Varun Sardesai while talking to the media.