Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding postponed?

Several reports about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have claimed that the big day will be on April 14 or 15. However, new reports claim that the date may have been postponed.

With the heightened buzz around the wedding, the couple may have opted to push the date due to security reasons, as per rumours.

Previously, sources suggested that the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions were expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

No new wedding date has been confirmed yet, though the wedding is still speculated to happen in April.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor