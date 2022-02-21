Randeep Hooda, Imtiaz Ali celebrate eight years of 'Highway'

Actor Randeep Hooda and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali celebrated eight years of the release of their film 'Highway', on Monday.

The 'Rang Rasiya' actor took to his Instagram handle to post a reel that features scenes from the film. He captioned it as "8 years of Mahabir....#Highway #Mahabir"

The actor played the role of a kidnapper Mahabir, who kidnaps Veera, the character played by Alia Bhatt.

The director of the film, Imtiaz Ali also took to his Instagram stories to post a series of pictures and videos from the film to celebrate its completion of eight years.

The film starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

The film explored many themes like childhood sexual harassment and Stockholm syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops strong emotional feelings for the kidnapper/abuser. The film was well-received by the audience and Imtiaz was praised for his direction and the story. The lead pair also won critical acclaim for their performances.

Randeep will be seen next in 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Ileana D'Cruz. He was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' opposite Salman Khan.

Imtiaz's last film was 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor