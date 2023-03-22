Ransom call to Nitin Gadkari's office: Woman detained for questioning, police launch investigation

On Tuesday, Nitin Gadkari's public relations office received another ransom call, demanding a sum of Rs 10 crore and threatening to kill him if the amount was not paid. Following this, the Mangaluru police detained a young woman for questioning in connection with the case, and a team from Nagpur police left for Belgavi. The incident has led to the registration of a case at Dhantoli police station in Nagpur, which includes charges of extortion and death threats.

What Happend?

The office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, Maharashtra, received threats. The unidentified caller dialled Gadkari's PR office's landline number in Khamla and demanded a Rs 10 crore ransom.

Earlier, similar threatening calls were made at Nitin Gadkari's residence and office by a person who claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang and demanded Rs 100 crore.

Three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari's PR office on January 14 between 11.25 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., prompting security to be increased at the Nagpur MP's home and office. The caller, identified as Jayesh Pujari, threatened to harm the minister with a bomb if his demand was not met.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that the caller is a Hindalga jail inmate who was previously sentenced to death by a court in a murder case. The phone call came from Hindalga jail.