Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: NCP (SP) Workers Protest Outside Khar Studio in Mumbai Against India's Got Latent Show (Watch Video)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) workers staged a protest outside the Khar Studio in Mumbai on Saturday, condemning controversial remarks made by prominent YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina during a recent episode of India's Got Latent. The protest, organized by NCP (SP) members, drew attention to the alleged offensive statements that sparked public outrage, calling for accountability from the influencers.

VIDEO | NCP (SP) workers stage protest outside the Khar Studio in Mumbai against Youtubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina for controversial remarks on a show.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/zYRplMfESa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2025

Protestors gathered outside the Khar Studio, holding placards and chanting slogans, demanding an immediate response from the YouTubers. They expressed concern over the impact of such comments on public discourse, especially among young viewers who follow the influencers. Earlier, amid the massive row over his crass remarks at a roast show, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his comments and said "comedy is not my forte" and that "it wasn't cool". The 31-year-old posted an apology message on X with the caption, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry." In the video message, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Allahbadia said his learning from the experience has been that he needed to use his platform better. "I promise to just get better. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said. During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the social media influencer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."A video of the remark went viral and social media users panned Allahbadia for his crass remark. Multiple police complaints were filed against him. Politicians cutting across party lines criticised the podcaster, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers.

Among those to criticise him was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," the Chief Minister said.