Ranveer appears before Mumbai Police in Nude Photoshoot case

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, an official said.A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station in Mumbai last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said.Ranveer Singh left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again, if required.