Ranveer Singh calls Maharashtra his home after winning Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award

Superstar Ranveer Singh was recently honoured with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award in the Best Actor category. Sharing his happiness with his Instagram fam, Singh posted a picture along with a note. In his social media post, he can be seen sharing the stage with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and politicians Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Pramod Sawant. The politician trio presented the trophy to Singh.

Ranveer wrote, “Maharashtrian Of The Year! / Maharashtra is my home, my pride! Humbled to receive this prestigious honour from stalwart leaders of India, Shri Eknath Shinde ji, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji & Shri Pramod Sawant ji.” The post received love from netizens. A section of Instagram users congratulated the actor in the comments section.